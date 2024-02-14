Hallmarked+Holiday

A couple tightly bundled in their coats and gloves stroll down a tunnel of lights while holding their hand. They look like they belong on a postcard. So perfectly picturesque. This image is similar to what many people think of when they think of couples during Christmas time. We have romanticized dating during the holidays to an exponential amount.

When you think of those idealistic couples during the holidays, you probably think of all the cute dates — baking Christmas cookies in matching Christmas PJs. And while these dates are very heartwarming, why have we romanticized and dreamed about them so much?

Junior Kylie Goodman shares her opinion on why dating during the holidays is put on a pedestal.

“If you look at holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving they’re all about family. And they’re all snuggly and warm and cozy. So it’s a time you’re supposed to be with the people you love so that’s why [it can be romanticized],” Goodman said.

Junior Rylie Schaefermeier shares a similar opinion as to why so many people dream of having a partner during the holidays.

“Everybody wants to be in the snow with their boyfriend, walking through lights and it’s nice. You’re cozy and enjoying time with your person,” Schaefermeier said.

I completely agree with Goodman and Schaefermeier; when we think of the holidays we think of getting to spend time with our loved ones and being joyful. Even those who may not have the best relationship with their family (who most people spend their time with during the holidays) still consider the holidays a time full of happiness and love. And what better way to fully experience and celebrate the holidays than with the person we love? It may be cheesy, but being in a relationship during the holidays gets all the recognition it deserves because it helps us appreciate what is most important during the holidays, celebrating and spending time with our loved ones.

While being in a relationship during the holidays does deserve all the attention it gets, there are also downsides to dating during such a busy time. Goodman and Schaefermeier share how the holidays have impacted their relationships.

“Our anniversary, the holidays, and his birthday are all really close together. So it’s just harder to find gifts because I have to buy three for the holiday season, so that’s not great,” Schaefermeier said.

“It’s harder to spend time with each other around [the holidays] because we’re both doing stuff with our own family, so it’s harder to see each other more than any other season,” Goodman said.

However, these small difficulties that come with dating during the holidays are nothing in comparison to the true joy that can come from getting to spend time with your partner during the holidays. Goodman and Schaefermeier then reflect on their favorite holiday themed dates that have been on that help them celebrate the holidays the way it was intended to, with the person they love.

“[Going to see] Christmas lights [was my favorite Christmas date]. I just LOVE Christmas lights,” Shaefermeier said.

“Probably going to see the zoo lights at the St. Louis Zoo. That was my favorite. It was my favorite because it was just me and him and we got to walk and see all these pretty lights. And we got to spend quality time with each other,” Goodman said.

Those lovely images that come to mind when you think of couples during the holidays do perfectly capture how dating during the holidays feels. That cozy warm feeling that you can almost feel when picturing those moments is very realistic. Even if you aren’t the biggest fan of all the love surrounding the holidays, being in a relationship during the holidays is still worth it, simply just to enjoy the season to its fullest potential. So don’t be a humbug, and ask that person out on a cute little christmas date in order to enjoy all the joy that the holiday season can bring.