Learning Through Statistics

The math department of Francis Howell Central is held together by the amazing teachers that dedicate their time to teaching students. Mrs. Emily Harris is one of the great teachers that puts a lot of effort into making sure her students understand the material in her classes. Senior Ethan Allen shares what positive influence Mrs. Harris has had on his understanding of statistics and his experience with blended learning.

“I think Mrs. Harris is kind and she can be very helpful whenever you ask questions,” Allen said. “I enjoy the blended learning with her self paced class, it lets me go at my own pace.”

Though math can be difficult for some students, Mrs. Harris excels at helping her students succeed in all areas of the subject.