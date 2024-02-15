Roll for Initiative

Rising from the depths of mystery, a group intent on having fun through the fantasy roleplaying game known by many as “Dungeons and Dragons,” or D&D for short.

The Games Club offers an immersive atmosphere where creativity is encouraged through a tabletop game of rolling dice and fighting monsters, or perhaps other game yet to be introduced. Sponsored by history teacher Mr. Chris Barth, the club is always open to new members to add to its growing numbers.

“It’s another way you can be involved in school, and make new friendships,” Mr Barth said. “I think all of those are important.”

The club meets in the Learning Commons after school on Wednesdays before heading to Mr. Barth’s classroom in room 141 to play whatever game is on the chopping block for the day. Junior Anthony LaBanca, a member of the Games Club, mentioned how although being a popular choice, D&D is not all the group plays.

“Usually it’s D&D, but there’s other games,” LaBanca said. “D&D is the most well-known though.”

New groups can be made of students who want to play different sorts of games should they choose to.

“They’re all super nice kids who welcome anyone in, and if you want to start groups for different games that’s fine too,” Mr. Barth said.

Despite being a relatively new club, Mr. Barth wishes for the club to one day have several members of students who love to play board games ranging from cards to dice, giving students a safe space to immerse themselves in a fun, engaging community open to all.





