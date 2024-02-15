The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Taking Life’s Throws

Competition fuels closeness for the softball team.
Amity Ianiri, Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024
After+they+defeated+Fort+Zumwalt+North+in+the+district+semifinals+on+Oct.+13%2C+seniors+Sydney+Webb+and+Ashley+Leible+head+toward+their+dugout+to+celebrate+with+the+rest+of+their+teammates.+The+team+posted+a+14-20+record+this+season+and+advanced+to+the+district+championship.
Raina Straughter
After they defeated Fort Zumwalt North in the district semifinals on Oct. 13, seniors Sydney Webb and Ashley Leible head toward their dugout to celebrate with the rest of their teammates. The team posted a 14-20 record this season and advanced to the district championship.

As Spartan athletes ease their way into the winter season, softball has reached its bittersweet end. For seniors, this can be a time of intense retrospection, recollecting upon the diverse experiences leading them to this very moment. Those fortunate enough to participate next fall are looking toward the future, hoping to capture the same spirit defining this past season. Senior Sarah Hoshaw fondly recalls her final season.

“Our atmosphere for FHC softball is a very competitive family. We work very very hard and we are always hungry for a win. We have a very different drive compared to some of the other sports, but we are a competitive group and one big family that doesn’t exclude,” Hoshaw said.

This competitive undertone brings all members of the team closer together. Every win and every loss symbolizes a potential area of improvement for the team. The community surrounding the team nurtures an environment in which lifelong friendships can be established, creating personal growth. Head Coach Aaron Pearson recounts the crucial role the community plays in the success of the team.

“The atmosphere surrounding the team was filled with resilience and picking each other up. We dealt with a multitude of injuries and illnesses. Because of this, many players had to play  in positions that they weren’t used to playing. Girls that weren’t playing a lot got playing time and excelled in their roles. There was always an ‘I just want to do what’s best for the team’ mentality,” Pearson said. 

This shared camaraderie amongst the players results in countless memorable experiences, oftentimes representing among their greatest memories from high school. These connections bring out the best in every single person, serving as the primary source of motivation for the team as one game leads to the next. 

“My fondest memory of this season would have to be the district championships. I know we didn’t win but the atmosphere was crazy. It reminded me of quarterfinals and state my sophomore year. There were so many people and students that came out to support FHC softball. It was just an overall fun game with an adrenaline pumping atmosphere,” Hoshaw said. 

Though this season came to an abrupt end in districts, many are able to celebrate the  teams’ various successes throughout the season. By reflecting upon the strong suits of the program, Coach Pearson feels the team is better equipped to tackle future seasons before them.

“Success, for me, isn’t measured in wins and losses. I feel like we are all better because of the experiences we went through this season and, because of it, we are more prepared for what life throws at us. That to me is success. We can look back and know we are better and more prepared for life,” Pearson said.

The far-reaching impact of FHC softball cannot be overstated. From the players, to the coaches, and our school community at large, the program’s impact plays a defining role in who we are. Head coach Pearson describes the powerful influence it has had on him.

“Because of these players, I am a better man, father, and coach. They have taught me so much about fighting through adversity, commitment to excellence, empathy, and teamwork,” Pearson said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Feature
Senior Camrin Watkins pins her opponent at a meet on December 13th against Howell.
Wrestling With Success
Junior Edward Wilson playing the role of Dungeon Master in the groups current D&D Campaign: Its A Small World. The club met after school on Feb 14, 2024 in Mr Barths classroom, room 141.
Roll for Initiative
The Sensations dance team gets the crowd hype for a football game. The Sensations performed alongside the cheerleaders at many of FHCs football games this past fall.
Sensations' Success
Students exchanging gifts for the holidays through special events like Secret Santa. Many people use gift-giving as a way to love others.
Literacy In Love
Senior Natalee Shipley places 5th in the Congressional Debate. The debate took place on Dec 8 and 9.
That's Debatable
On December 19th our school hosted Christmas Concert. Francis Howell North, Hollenbeck Middle School and Francis Howell Central finished with the song Thats Christmas to me.
Raise Your Voice
More in Showcase
Junior Noah Gunnar positions his headphones on his ears. Music acts as a calming stress reliever.
Battling Beats
Sophomore Mily Moreno-Garcia paints a project in printmaking. She uses colored paints to complete her project.
Creative Spaces Make Creative Minds
Hallmarked Holiday
Hallmarked Holiday
Stan Lee and many of the characters he created in his comics stand together, loved for their personalities and development. But now characters no longer have the same appeal as they once did. Illustration by Marvel studios.
Missing: Stan Lee
How to Avoid Getting Sick this Winter
How to Avoid Getting Sick this Winter
Sophomore Samantha Painter sticks her arm out to guard the other team.
Taking Down the Knights

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *