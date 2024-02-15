Taking Life’s Throws

As Spartan athletes ease their way into the winter season, softball has reached its bittersweet end. For seniors, this can be a time of intense retrospection, recollecting upon the diverse experiences leading them to this very moment. Those fortunate enough to participate next fall are looking toward the future, hoping to capture the same spirit defining this past season. Senior Sarah Hoshaw fondly recalls her final season.

“Our atmosphere for FHC softball is a very competitive family. We work very very hard and we are always hungry for a win. We have a very different drive compared to some of the other sports, but we are a competitive group and one big family that doesn’t exclude,” Hoshaw said.

This competitive undertone brings all members of the team closer together. Every win and every loss symbolizes a potential area of improvement for the team. The community surrounding the team nurtures an environment in which lifelong friendships can be established, creating personal growth. Head Coach Aaron Pearson recounts the crucial role the community plays in the success of the team.

“The atmosphere surrounding the team was filled with resilience and picking each other up. We dealt with a multitude of injuries and illnesses. Because of this, many players had to play in positions that they weren’t used to playing. Girls that weren’t playing a lot got playing time and excelled in their roles. There was always an ‘I just want to do what’s best for the team’ mentality,” Pearson said.

This shared camaraderie amongst the players results in countless memorable experiences, oftentimes representing among their greatest memories from high school. These connections bring out the best in every single person, serving as the primary source of motivation for the team as one game leads to the next.

“My fondest memory of this season would have to be the district championships. I know we didn’t win but the atmosphere was crazy. It reminded me of quarterfinals and state my sophomore year. There were so many people and students that came out to support FHC softball. It was just an overall fun game with an adrenaline pumping atmosphere,” Hoshaw said.

Though this season came to an abrupt end in districts, many are able to celebrate the teams’ various successes throughout the season. By reflecting upon the strong suits of the program, Coach Pearson feels the team is better equipped to tackle future seasons before them.

“Success, for me, isn’t measured in wins and losses. I feel like we are all better because of the experiences we went through this season and, because of it, we are more prepared for what life throws at us. That to me is success. We can look back and know we are better and more prepared for life,” Pearson said.

The far-reaching impact of FHC softball cannot be overstated. From the players, to the coaches, and our school community at large, the program’s impact plays a defining role in who we are. Head coach Pearson describes the powerful influence it has had on him.

“Because of these players, I am a better man, father, and coach. They have taught me so much about fighting through adversity, commitment to excellence, empathy, and teamwork,” Pearson said.