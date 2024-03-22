Sufficient Studying Strategies

Gallery • 6 Photos Madison Scott On Feb 27, physical science teacher Kimberly Maxwell engages her students in a hands-on activity to review for their science test.

On Feb. 27 Mrs. Kimbery Maxwell introduced a new hands-on review game to get students engaged in learning, not everyone is able to study on their own. Some students may have distractions at home or simply just don’t have good strategies when it comes to studying.

“I think that it teaches them to recall information without something sitting in front of them as a crutch,” Mrs. Maxwell said.

If teachers give students different strategies when they see that they may need help then all the students have to do is take these skills given to them from their teacher and apply it. Hands-on activities are the best way to get students engaged and get them to ask questions, which can lead to success with their education.