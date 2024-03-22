The online home of the Central Focus

Pep it Up

Byline photo of Bella Smith
Byline photo of Kendyl Lay
Bella Smith and Kendyl LayMarch 22, 2024
Kendyl Lay
Sophomore Kennedy Rogers faces the students as the dance routine comes to a close.

Students of FHC gathered in the large gym on Feb 15 for the annual spring sports pep assembly. The assembly consisted of many activities including student vs. faculty basketball, a musical performance, dance routines, and musical chairs with a twist. Senior Finley Brunner, a student who participated in the musical chairs event, feels excited to have been part of the new activity. 

“It was really hard and I am a pretty competitive person,” Brunner said. “I was pretty bummed when I didn’t win but it was still a lot of fun.”

The spring sports are now in full swing. Be sure to support our spartan spring athletes at their events. 
