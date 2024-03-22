Gallery • 20 Photos Kendyl Lay Sophomore Kennedy Rogers faces the students as the dance routine comes to a close.

Students of FHC gathered in the large gym on Feb 15 for the annual spring sports pep assembly. The assembly consisted of many activities including student vs. faculty basketball, a musical performance, dance routines, and musical chairs with a twist. Senior Finley Brunner, a student who participated in the musical chairs event, feels excited to have been part of the new activity.

“It was really hard and I am a pretty competitive person,” Brunner said. “I was pretty bummed when I didn’t win but it was still a lot of fun.”

The spring sports are now in full swing. Be sure to support our spartan spring athletes at their events.