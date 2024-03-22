The online home of the Central Focus

The Biggest, Bravest, and Strongest

Byline photo of Bella Smith
Bella Smith, Staff PhotographerMarch 22, 2024
Kenya Ajanaku points out his beloved wife in the crowd after finishing his story about how women are the strongest creatures.

During seminar on Feb 28, the ‘master storyteller’, Kenya Ajanaku, told a story to students who joined together in the auditorium. Ajanaku not only told a story about a young female cat looking for the best animal of the jungle, but also brought students on stage to teach the rhythm of African instruments. Junior Isabella Duncan was one of the many students Ajanaku brought onto stage to play instruments.

“I thought it was one of our best seminars yet.” Duncan said, “I thought it story was really cool and I also liked how it was inclusive”

Many events like storytelling are held during seminars, info for them can be found around the school and in the library.
