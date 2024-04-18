The online home of the Central Focus

Battle of the Books

Byline photo of Katherine Albertson
Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerApril 18, 2024
At the Gateway Voter’s celebration, freshmen Amelia Heidt and Ryan Latta eat their donuts together. They decide which book to vote for while they hangout in the library on April 10.

Every year, students vote for their favorite Gateway book after they read two of them. At this year’s celebration, students enjoyed donuts and cookies provided by the library staff while they talked about the books they have read. Freshman Amelia Heidt talks about the fun she had at the celebration.. 

“I was able to have an excuse to hang out with my friends who have similar interests to me,” Heidt said. “They also gave us donuts and I got to talk about books, so it was fun.”

With the newest Gateway books for the 2024-25 year just having been announced, students are excited to begin reading them in preparation for next year’s celebration.
