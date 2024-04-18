Battle of the Books

Every year, students vote for their favorite Gateway book after they read two of them. At this year’s celebration, students enjoyed donuts and cookies provided by the library staff while they talked about the books they have read. Freshman Amelia Heidt talks about the fun she had at the celebration..

“I was able to have an excuse to hang out with my friends who have similar interests to me,” Heidt said. “They also gave us donuts and I got to talk about books, so it was fun.”

With the newest Gateway books for the 2024-25 year just having been announced, students are excited to begin reading them in preparation for next year’s celebration.