Final Shot

Ava Breuer, Staff PhotographerApril 29, 2024
7S7A9674
Ava Breuer
Junior Josh Stuhlman looks off onto the other holes after he finished the fourth hole. He competes with his teammate Gage Colin as they face two other competitors.

Constantly traveling around the St. Louis area, the Howell Central golf team traveled to Lake Forest Country Club. Facing the Timberland Wolves on Apr. 17, the Spartans took a tough loss. With the season speeding by, junior Josh Stuhlman comments on his goals for the season.

“My goal for the season is to try and break 90,” Stuhlman said. “It’s a little bit hard to break 90 because we only play 9 whole matches.”

With only a few more full matches, Stuhlman continues to challenge himself everyday at practice and golfing in his free time on the weekends. Looking to shoot well as a team they will continue to get better and strive to be the best on the course. The Spartans will compete in GAC on Apr. 30.

 
