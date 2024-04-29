The online home of the Central Focus

Girls Soccer Succeeds

Byline photo of Ava Reyes
Ava Reyes, Photo Assignments Editor April 29, 2024
Riley Henderson passes the ball to her teammate.

Facing the Timberland Wolves, the girls varsity soccer team played on their home turf on Thur, April, 15. The girl varsity soccer team played a tough game and ended out on top with the score being 3-2. Junior Allison Wickenhauser discusses how the girls prepared for their game, 

“We prepared for that game by practicing a lot of set plays because that is how [Timberland] beat us last time. The game went really well though,” Wickenhauser said, ”Our bench was the loudest it’s ever been and they definitely made everyone on the field want to work harder.” 

While the team is happy with their achievement, they will go on to play Saint Dominic on May 2.
