Mrs. Donna Solverud

I picked Mrs. Solverud as my teacher to recognize for Teacher Appreciation Week because she is the teacher who has had the biggest impact on me this year. She has grown my skills as a musician tremendously and is always patient with me and my other altos when we get off track during class. She takes our opinions as students into account when teaching. Additionally, she understands how to find the balance between pushing and challenging us to become better choir students, while also not overworking us. She has been there for me to talk and rant to when my many leadership positions get the best of me, and through this, I have discovered that she is one of the best listeners I know. She isn’t only this kind-hearted toward me however, I know many of my peers have also gone to Mrs. Solverud for support at different times throughout the year, and she has been there to care for every single one of them. Mrs. Solverud has made the choir room a warm and welcoming place that I and many others look forward to walking into every day, and for that, she deserves to be recognized for teacher appreciation week.

-Abby Myers