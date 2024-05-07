Mr.+Patrick+Reed

Mr. Reed,

From the moment I entered your classroom on the first day of school, I felt immersed in a different kind of setting and atmosphere than all of my other classes. There were SpongeBob decorations everywhere, lots of skeletons and dead animals. As my year with you as my teacher has progressed, my views on science and biology have changed. You make me feel engaged in every subject and topic we discover and learn about, even the gross ones. You encourage everyone who walks into the classroom and make them feel welcome. Your guidance and teaching style have allowed me to broaden my horizons to many different things. I appreciate your encouragement to learn new things. You give nothing but the best support and advice to anyone who enters your room. This picture perfectly resembles your energy, both inside and outside of the classroom. Thank you for everything. Don’t forget the family reunion!

-Meghan Baumann