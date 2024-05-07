The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

    Mr. Patrick Reed

    Byline photo of Meghan Baumann
    Meghan Baumann, Staff PhotographerMay 7, 2024
    Mr.+Patrick+Reed
    Summer Suarez

    Mr. Reed,

    From the moment I entered your classroom on the first day of school, I felt immersed in a different kind of setting and atmosphere than all of my other classes. There were SpongeBob decorations everywhere, lots of skeletons and dead animals. As my year with you as my teacher has progressed, my views on science and biology have changed. You make me feel engaged in every subject and topic we discover and learn about, even the gross ones. You encourage everyone who walks into the classroom and make them feel welcome. Your guidance and teaching style have allowed me to broaden my horizons to many different things. I appreciate your encouragement to learn new things. You give nothing but the best support and advice to anyone who enters your room. This picture perfectly resembles your energy, both inside and outside of the classroom. Thank you for everything. Don’t forget the family reunion!

    -Meghan Baumann
    Leave a Comment
    Donate to FHCtoday.com
    $1784
    $1500
    Contributed
    Our Goal

    Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    Mr. Nicholas Beckmann
    Mr. Nicholas Beckmann
    Mr. Paul Young
    Mr. Paul Young
    Mrs. Dena Dauve
    Mrs. Dena Dauve

    FHCtoday.com

    The online home of the Central Focus
    © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
    Donate to FHCtoday.com
    $1784
    $1500
    Contributed
    Our Goal

    Comments (0)

    All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *