    Mr. Andrew Steck

    Byline photo of Jackson Koziatek
    Jackson Koziatek, Staff PhotographerMay 7, 2024
    Shaun Matz

    Mr. Steck is one of the FHC band teachers. This is his first year teaching at Central, and he is doing an excellent job! Mr. Steck is a great person to be around, due to his good sense of humor, and his fun teaching style. He makes band class especially fun, with funny jokes and his efficient learning style. In addition, his versatile teaching strategies give him the ability to help every student in a different way, whether it is by working on a piece of music, or a specific skill with their instrument. All band students love having Mr. Steck as a teacher, and are ready for many more fun years to come!

    -Jackson Koziatek
