Ms.+Laurie+Fay

When looking back on my journey in high school, I think back on all the teachers I’ve had over the years. Although I have had many teachers who showed kindness and care for my success, no one has shown it as much as Ms. Fay. She has cared for my success like no other, with giving me multiple opportunities to improve my grade and my education in general. When I become frustrated with the classwork or even other aspects of my life, I know I always have someone to rant to about my daily annoyances. She is kind, funny, selfless and one of the best teachers I have ever come across in my entire highschool career. The AP class would be a much darker and more difficult experience without Ms. Fay.

-Audrey Webb

Junior year has by far been the hardest year of high school for me. Although it has been difficult I have had nothing but support from my favorite teacher Ms. Fay. Over the years I have had many teachers that have given me their support and help. However, I have never had a teacher like Ms. Fay. She is the most caring and empathetic teacher in the whole school. She has always been there when I needed her no matter if it was my personal life or my academics. I know that even when I don’t have her as a teacher anymore, I will always be able to come to her when I need someone to talk to.

-Madison Scott

Ms. Fay, you have had such a major influence on my school year. Junior year has been more difficult than I ever could have imagined, but having your class and you as a teacher has helped me so much. As far as 1st hour classes go, yours can be a tough one. Timed writes at 7:20 in the morning are no joke. That said, your class has challenged me in English like none other, and I am better for it. I feel my writing has significantly improved over the course of this year, and your class has helped me develop skills that were always inconsistent with me before. Your teaching has given me so much more than just English knowledge, however; it’s helped me become more confident in myself and to be more aware of why I put in so much effort in school.

At the beginning of the year, your class intimidated me the most. For the longest time, I went through my classes mindlessly, not truly being challenged by them. Within the first few weeks of AP Lang, I knew things would be different. Your class has shown me how to commit to my own learning and truly put in an effort that I didn’t quite understand before. Not only that, it has shown me how I am able to improve over time, and that I’m never going to start out perfect at something. As my knowledge and skills have improved in your class, I’ve gained a new confidence and a greater will behind what I do. Now, challenging myself doesn’t have to be so terrifying.

I couldn’t think of anyone better to teach AP Lang. As a teacher, you’ve been supportive as much as you’ve been grounded. When I needed help, you explained things in ways that made just enough sense for me to understand but also forced me to reach the answer on my own. When I sought out your advice, you gave it genuinely and sincerely. You’ve been nothing if not real with your students. From day one, you were honest with us about your life and your struggles, and have encouraged us to never feel that we couldn’t be as true with you as well. You’re empathetic, strong-willed, and truthful, all of which are things that have made your class a special one. One where I feel like I can express my thoughts and ideas freely, one where I don’t have to agree with everyone around me, and one where I can push myself to achieve better things I never thought would be manageable.

Having you as a teacher has made one of the hardest school years of my life seem possible because I have teachers like you. Teachers that aren’t just educating – they’re supporting, they’re entertaining, they’re listening, they’re guiding, they are teachers that really connect with their students and make them feel welcome in school. Teachers like you help me and so many others feel less constrained by and less fearful of school.

Thank you so much, Ms. Fay. I have been so lucky to have a teacher like you.

-Thomas Ramos