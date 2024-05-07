The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

    Ms. Alexis Baez

    Sophia Allen, Staff PhotographerMay 7, 2024
    Ms.+Alexis+Baez+giggles+with+glee.
    Sophia Allen
    Ms. Alexis Baez giggles with glee.

    Ms. Baez, happy appreciation! I suppose you have been a pretty major, huge, really big help and support for me this school year. I know it’s your job and all to work with students and deal with events such as mine, but I really do appreciate all you’ve done for me. I’d also really like to say how lucky you are that you got stuck with me because wow, I am so funny. For the same reason, I am lucky you are my counselor. It is very helpful that you share my humor and don’t penalize me for some of the crazy things I spew. As you know I am pretty scatter-brained and sarcastic, so going along with it has been extraordinarily helpful. Seriously though, junior year has been a rollercoaster, but you have been a constant person for me to rely on. I’ve made growth and progress with your help and care in moving forward. So thank you. You are pretty darn good at your job. You deserve all the silly crochet objects and good things that DO happen in the world. 🙂

    -Sophia Allen
    Leave a Comment
    Donate to FHCtoday.com
    $1784
    $1500
    Contributed
    Our Goal

    Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    Mr. Nicholas Beckmann
    Mr. Nicholas Beckmann
    Mr. Paul Young
    Mr. Paul Young
    Mrs. Dena Dauve
    Mrs. Dena Dauve

    FHCtoday.com

    The online home of the Central Focus
    © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
    Donate to FHCtoday.com
    $1784
    $1500
    Contributed
    Our Goal

    Comments (0)

    All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *