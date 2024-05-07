Mr. Brian Bitney

Thank you for helping me get out of my shell and become the person I am. With your kindness and your willingness to work with me and all of your students, you helped me develop so many essential skills. From you, I learned how to speak up in a class, how to talk to new people and that failure shouldn’t scare you, it should encourage you. Thank you for being the best biology teacher and best AP biology teacher that a student could have. Thank you for being easy to talk to, both when I have problems or questions or just when I want to talk, and most importantly, thank you for being a great person.

-Summer Suarez