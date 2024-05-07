The online home of the Central Focus

    Mr. Brian Bitney

    Byline photo of Summer Suarez
    Summer Suarez, Staff PhotographerMay 7, 2024
    Mr.+Brian+Bitney%2C+biology+and+AP+biology+teacher%2C+works+on+his+computer.+Bitney+was+getting+his+biology+class+ready+for+their+end-of-course+exam.+
    Summer Suarez
    Mr. Brian Bitney, biology and AP biology teacher, works on his computer. Bitney was getting his biology class ready for their end-of-course exam.

    Thank you for helping me get out of my shell and become the person I am. With your kindness and your willingness to work with me and all of your students, you helped me develop so many essential skills. From you, I learned how to speak up in a class, how to talk to new people and that failure shouldn’t scare you, it should encourage you. Thank you for being the best biology teacher and best AP biology teacher that a student could have. Thank you for being easy to talk to, both when I have problems or questions or just when I want to talk, and most importantly, thank you for being a great person.

    -Summer Suarez
