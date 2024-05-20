The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Moving Freely

Students at FHC wear different workout and gym clothing brands while doing their daily activities.
Byline photo of Kailey Pallares
Kailey Pallares, Staff ReporterMay 20, 2024
Senior+Emme+Bernard+rocks+her+full+Lulu+outfit.+For+many+students%2C+Lulu+is+a+way+to+be+comfortable+while+fashionable.+Photo+curtesy+of+Emma+Bernard.
Senior Emme Bernard rocks her full Lulu outfit. For many students, Lulu is a way to be comfortable while fashionable. Photo curtesy of Emma Bernard.

Throughout FHC, many students are involved in various in school and after school activities that involve getting active. People’s interests in health, energy, and fitness has resulted in the rise of athleisure and gym wear here at FHC, and it isn’t hard to spot a large handful of students who wear popular gym brands around the school to complete their everyday activities. Moving around freely and comfortably is the main goal of these brands, and the people purchasing them experience this.

Senior Abby O’Brien is a dancer for FHC and also spends her time dancing for a studio, or going to the gym outside of school. When it comes to her typical practice attire, these popular gym brands fill up her closet and drawers. 

“When I go to the gym or when I go to dance practice, I usually wear brands like Lulu that are comfortable yet supportive at the same time. Not even just at practices, I’m always wearing leggings or biker shorts at school because they’re comfortable in general,” O’Brien said. 

“I work as a coach for gymnastics, so even outside of the gym or school I still wear yoga pants or workout clothes so I can demonstrate different moves to the kids I teach.”

When it comes to the pricing on these various workout items, brands like Lulu are known for being outrageously expensive yet still extremely popular at our school. “These brands are expensive but sometimes it does mean the quality is good, but there are also just as many affordable dupes on Amazon you can find,” O’Brien said.

Senior Seth Leible is an avid gym-goer, and talks about usual gym fits and how they affect his ability to work out. “Shorts and T-Shirt is my go-to. It doesn’t restrict me from moving at all, so I can do my split for the day just leave,” Leible said.

 “I wear brands like Gymshark and Nike, because they make the best clothes for men in my opinion. I also see a lot of other people wearing these brands around me at the gym, or some people wear matching sets.”

Fitness and getting yourself active daily is important and key in many students’ lives. Different brands cater to our adventurous workouts by selling workout clothing varying in pricing, but wearing what you feel most comfortable in while completing these activities is equally as important.

 



Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Discover
A welcoming sign is projected onto the screen as students enter the library. The event was led by Mrs. Tonishia LaMartina with special guest and author Johnathan Shoff.
The End to 2023-2024 Book Club
A pair of jeans that are too long for the girls legs. Graphic by Birdie Brereton
One Size Doesn't Fit All
The ease and convenience of ordering food from restaurants and having it delivered is something that blossomed during the Covid-19 pandemic and, for many students, is still a service they enjoy taking advantage of. Despite expensive fees that come on top of the price of food.
Delivery Dilemma
More in Showcase
Member of Arete laughs while waiting while the inflatable bar comes towards her.
Activities with Arete
Hidden Gems
Hidden Gems
A couple of energy drinks are spread across the table dominated by a sprawl of folders, notebooks, and worksheets. This scene is not shocking as many students have caffeine addictions.
Caffeination Abomination

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *