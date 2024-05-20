Moving Freely

Throughout FHC, many students are involved in various in school and after school activities that involve getting active. People’s interests in health, energy, and fitness has resulted in the rise of athleisure and gym wear here at FHC, and it isn’t hard to spot a large handful of students who wear popular gym brands around the school to complete their everyday activities. Moving around freely and comfortably is the main goal of these brands, and the people purchasing them experience this.

Senior Abby O’Brien is a dancer for FHC and also spends her time dancing for a studio, or going to the gym outside of school. When it comes to her typical practice attire, these popular gym brands fill up her closet and drawers.

“When I go to the gym or when I go to dance practice, I usually wear brands like Lulu that are comfortable yet supportive at the same time. Not even just at practices, I’m always wearing leggings or biker shorts at school because they’re comfortable in general,” O’Brien said.

“I work as a coach for gymnastics, so even outside of the gym or school I still wear yoga pants or workout clothes so I can demonstrate different moves to the kids I teach.”

When it comes to the pricing on these various workout items, brands like Lulu are known for being outrageously expensive yet still extremely popular at our school. “These brands are expensive but sometimes it does mean the quality is good, but there are also just as many affordable dupes on Amazon you can find,” O’Brien said.

Senior Seth Leible is an avid gym-goer, and talks about usual gym fits and how they affect his ability to work out. “Shorts and T-Shirt is my go-to. It doesn’t restrict me from moving at all, so I can do my split for the day just leave,” Leible said.

“I wear brands like Gymshark and Nike, because they make the best clothes for men in my opinion. I also see a lot of other people wearing these brands around me at the gym, or some people wear matching sets.”

Fitness and getting yourself active daily is important and key in many students’ lives. Different brands cater to our adventurous workouts by selling workout clothing varying in pricing, but wearing what you feel most comfortable in while completing these activities is equally as important.





