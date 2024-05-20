The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Customization in the Cafeteria

Byline photo of Rachel Blanchard
Rachel Blanchard, Staff PhotographerMay 20, 2024
7S9A8040
Gallery7 Photos
Rachel Blanchard
Isabella Wheeler talks with her friends over her school lunch.

Every day, students make their way towards the cafeteria for lunch. While some students, like freshman Rachael Latzel, choose to pack their own, others choose to grab one of the offered options from the school lunch line. The cafeteria is a place where students get a much needed break from the school day to refuel, study, and chat with their friends. However, the refueling part may become a challenge for students like Latzel, who find the school issued lunch to be both unappealing and unsatisfying. 

“I bring lunch from home so that I can avoid the toxic and death dealing [school] lunch.” said Latzel. 

Though her idea of the lunch may be largely exaggerated, this is how many students throughout the school feel, and while bringing a homemade lunch may become annoying or tedious, it is essential for Latzel and students like her. 

 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
As sophomore Olivia Rothermich lays her knee on the ground and stretches her hand back as she releases a light pink powder and throws it all around her. The pink powder gently falls onto her creating an aura surrounding her.
Colors in Nature
Member of Arete laughs while waiting while the inflatable bar comes towards her.
Activities with Arete
A welcoming sign is projected onto the screen as students enter the library. The event was led by Mrs. Tonishia LaMartina with special guest and author Johnathan Shoff.
The End to 2023-2024 Book Club
More in Showcase
Senior Stevie Lupo listening to music after being done with her work. Everyone listens to music differently.
Music is Everything
Olivia Rodrigo dazzles the St. Louis crowd at Enterprise Center on March 12 of this year.
Shuffling Through Life
The official NBA Finals logo. Photo Courtesy of Google Images
Swish or Brick

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *