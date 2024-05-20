Customization in the Cafeteria

Gallery • 7 Photos Rachel Blanchard Isabella Wheeler talks with her friends over her school lunch.

Every day, students make their way towards the cafeteria for lunch. While some students, like freshman Rachael Latzel, choose to pack their own, others choose to grab one of the offered options from the school lunch line. The cafeteria is a place where students get a much needed break from the school day to refuel, study, and chat with their friends. However, the refueling part may become a challenge for students like Latzel, who find the school issued lunch to be both unappealing and unsatisfying.

“I bring lunch from home so that I can avoid the toxic and death dealing [school] lunch.” said Latzel.

Though her idea of the lunch may be largely exaggerated, this is how many students throughout the school feel, and while bringing a homemade lunch may become annoying or tedious, it is essential for Latzel and students like her.