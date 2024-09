Gallery • 10 Photos Addison Yeaton Seniors and good friends, Nadia Manuchev and Rylie Schaefermeier, tap their racquets after a double match against Troy. Tapping racquets after a play is a way of saying “good job” or “keep it up” to encourage and motivate your teammates.

Under the overcast sky, the girls tennis team won against Troy on Sept. 12. The senior captain, Riley Schaefermeier, kept the team’s morale high by remaining positive and being a role model for the rest of the team.

When asked about the outcome of the game Schaefermeier says, “It was fine, I guess. I mean, they weren’t really making the best calls…they were really cheating us on some points.”

They’re next game is tonight, Sept. 24 at 3:30pm till 4:30pm.