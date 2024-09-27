A Triumph in Overtime

Gallery • 10 Photos Madison Scott While playing Francis Howell North on Sept. 10, sophomore Chase Radeke dribbles the ball down the field. Dribbling helps him keep control of the ball while also keeping it away from the opposing team member.

The boys varsity soccer team played Francis Howell North at Francis Howell Central high school on Sept. 10. The end of game was tied 0-0 causing it to go into overtime and then once more into double overtime. Even with another 20 minutes added on to the clock, it still wasn’t enough for one of the teams to score. The game then proceeded to penalty kicks to end the game. The teams were still pretty even on shots until senior Cooper Kambak blocked North’s final shot from going into the goal. However, Kambak believes that his team could have done better.

“We could have scored a regulation goal or penalty, but we missed two open opportunities,” Kambak says.

With time to improve their skills during practice, the team is hopeful for the next game. The boys will attempt to redeem themselves against Holt High School at the Don Muench Memorial Stadium on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.





