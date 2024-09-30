Positive Painting with Negative Space

Gallery • 9 Photos Kamryn Twitty Using watercolor paint, freshman Danielle Brown puts her finishing touches on her negative space project. The project was completed on watercolor paper.

Ms. Ashley Runge’s Introduction to Art classes have a wide range of media and artistic skills learned. The most recent project, negative space watercolor, gave participants a look into the concepts of negative positive space, as well as the skill of watercolor. Previous to the larger watercolor task, they had an introductory assignment with the same media. With each assignment in the class, there is a set goal in mind. That might be to teach an artistic skill, or build an appreciation for a specific style. In light of the most recent assignment, skill building and appreciation were the two utmost goals for Runge.

“Ultimately, I want them to gain an appreciation for the arts in some way, but I do try to teach skill-based things and elements,” said Runge.

The students have since completed the watercolor project. With many negative space pieces laid to dry, a new lesson is ready to begin.





