Varsity Falls Short in the Final Sets

The varsity girls volleyball team went to Timberland High School to play against Timberland and the fourth-ranked volleyball team in Missouri, Ozark High School on Sept. 27. Prior to these matchups, the varsity team was 3-3 on the season so far. The game against Ozark started with a Spartan win in the first set 25-22. Shortly after, the Spartans fell and overall took the loss to Ozark.

“Our team attitude was fine and we played to the best of our ability from what we were given,” senior Ava Jundt said. “There were definitely things I could’ve worked on, but overall I think I did fairly good for not playing in my position.”

Jundt moved positions during the season to fill in a spot from an injured teammate. While Jundt keeps improving on her position change, the team is looking for another district championship for a shot to make it back to state. Their next game is home vs Ladue Hortons Watkins at 5:30 p.m.





