The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Varsity Falls Short in the Final Sets

Izzy Dunlap, Staff photographerOctober 1, 2024
7S7A5345
Izzy Dunlap
Senior outside hitter Logan Rubel serves the ball during their matchup against Ozark High School. Rubel was looking at the ball for a perfect serve that led to an ace.

The varsity girls volleyball team went to Timberland High School to play against Timberland and the fourth-ranked volleyball team in Missouri, Ozark High School on Sept. 27.  Prior to these matchups, the varsity team was 3-3 on the season so far.  The game against Ozark started with a Spartan win in the first set 25-22.  Shortly after, the Spartans fell and overall took the loss to Ozark.

“Our team attitude was fine and we played to the best of our ability from what we were given,” senior Ava Jundt said. “There were definitely things I could’ve worked on, but overall I think I did fairly good for not playing in my position.”

Jundt moved positions during the season to fill in a spot from an injured teammate.  While Jundt keeps improving on her position change, the team is looking for another district championship for a shot to make it back to state.  Their next game is home vs Ladue Hortons Watkins at 5:30 p.m.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
A group of students reading One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest get out their discussion questions and book to discuss. The papers out on the table showed the rating sheet of how well each student participated.
Discussion Day
Freshman Andi Hopson is standing with her hand resting on her knees. Hopson is observing the other team, waiting for the ball to pass back over the net.
Working Through Defeat
Junior Emma Lange raises her golf club to visualize the path of her golf ball. By doing this Lange planned out her strategy to hit her ball to make it reach the pin of the first hole during the match against Francis Howell North on Sept. 19.
Squandering in the Heat
More in Showcase
Ms. Ashley Runge discusses the organization of the watercolor painting with a student. The project was intended to teach students about the meaning of negative space and when to use it.
Positive Painting with Negative Space
Goalkeeper, freshman Jack Morris lunges to intercept a shot by the player from Marquette. Morris’ teammate, junior Ethan Southard rushed behind and protected the goal.
Driven but Defeated
Head coach Don Lober firmly holds Will Bradley's jersey. Bradley had received an incomplete pass, not being able to catch the ball and secure the pass, Bradley felt he had disappointed the team.
A Stinging Loss to SLUH
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal