Homecoming 2024: Fall pep assembly

FHC Publications presents a live stream of the Friday fall pep assembly at Don Muench Memorial Stadium at Francis Howell Central High School
Amelia Raziq, Social Media EditorOctober 10, 2024
Aniya Sparrow
The fall pep assembly features sports teams, band, dance and cheer performances and a performance by the Senior Showmen.

As the cap to the Friday school day of Spirit Week, FHC Publications presents the pep assembly streaming live on FHCtoday.com

