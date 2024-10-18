The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Carrying on the Tradition

Byline photo of Audrey Webb
Audrey Webb, Staff Photographer October 18, 2024
7S9A9659-Enhanced-NR-4
Audrey Webb
During the halftime performance, three senior showmen show off a few of the moves from the dance they learned from the dance team. The boys had multiple practices to ensure they had an amazing performance on Oct. 10.

Each year over 100 girls look forward to the annual tradition of Powderpuff and show up to participate in the games not only to play, but to cheer and support those girls. The girls who participate in the football aspect of this tradition truly enjoy getting ready together and becoming a part of a team. Senior Maya Radeke speaks on how the environment and team aspect of powderpuff positively impacts how she plays. 

“I love interacting with everyone and the fact that although it is competitive, it is also super fun,” Radeke said. “I am able to play better because everyone picks each other up when something goes wrong and encourages others when we make a good play.” 

Although the seniors may have beat the juniors and sophomores this year, taking home the win, the seniors will be gone next year leaving an opportunity for a different grade to take home the win. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Starting forward, sophomore Ethan Rausch swipes the puck away while kicking up ice to keep it for the Spartan offense. Rausch skates back down to pass the puck back.
Skating to a Standstill
Junior Savanna Cohen swings her bat and makes contact with the ball as her feet slide while bracing against the impact. Cohen’s hit was successful so she sprinted forward and rested at first base.
Falling Short of a Score
Starting quarterback junior Jason Campbell passes the ball to his teammate senior Ashton Payton. Payton then runs the ball up the field to help out Campbell.
Tackling Timberland the Wolves
More in Showcase
A competitive mountain biker, sophomore Andrew Dungan races in the Binder Lake Bash on Aug 25th, going on to win 3rd place in his category. Dungan is ranked highly within his age category of competitive mountain biking. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Dungan)
Defining Passions
Senior Logan Rubel watches in anticipation as her teammate spikes the ball over the net. The opposing players jumped in the air to attempt to block the ball.
Three for Three
Spartans and Vikings alike form a circle around the pitcher's mound as they light candles in honor of Trevor Joerling. The 2024 purple out game was the tenth memorial game since Trevor died.
More Than Softball
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal