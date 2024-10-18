Carrying on the Tradition

Gallery • 11 Photos Audrey Webb During the halftime performance, three senior showmen show off a few of the moves from the dance they learned from the dance team. The boys had multiple practices to ensure they had an amazing performance on Oct. 10.

Each year over 100 girls look forward to the annual tradition of Powderpuff and show up to participate in the games not only to play, but to cheer and support those girls. The girls who participate in the football aspect of this tradition truly enjoy getting ready together and becoming a part of a team. Senior Maya Radeke speaks on how the environment and team aspect of powderpuff positively impacts how she plays.

“I love interacting with everyone and the fact that although it is competitive, it is also super fun,” Radeke said. “I am able to play better because everyone picks each other up when something goes wrong and encourages others when we make a good play.”

Although the seniors may have beat the juniors and sophomores this year, taking home the win, the seniors will be gone next year leaving an opportunity for a different grade to take home the win.