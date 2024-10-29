Skating to a Stalemate

Gallery • 13 Photos Mallory Davie Junior Tyler VonFeldt gets sprayed with ice by an opposing player who was stopping very fast in front of him, pushing the net. VonFeldt cupped the puck in his glove, ensuring the other team didn't score.

The varsity hockey team returned to the ice after a year off on Oct. 6 the team tied 3-3 against St. Dominic High School in a nerve-wracking game. Both teams came head to head, scoring one after the other, keeping the viewers on their toes wondering who will win. The Spartans got the goal that tied the game within the last minute. Senior Fisher Klein explains how the mood of the team is different from the previous seasons.

“The team dynamic this year has definitely improved because bad influences have been taken out of the team,” Klein said. “Being an upperclassman that speaks up for the team and being looked up to is very different but I’m glad I get to influence the underclassmen in a good way.”

The Spartan hockey team returns Nov. 1 at the St. Peters Rec Plex against Holt High School as their regular season continues.