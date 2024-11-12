Showing Central’s Sportsmanship

Gallery • 10 Photos Cullen Cole Two players race for the ball, trying to obtain it for a goal. The boys were very concentrated in making sure they could get the ball, and defend the ball at the same time.

Max Brown is a very important soccer player for the boys C-team soccer, playing a very big role in this soccer game scoring one of their four goals and getting an assist on another goal. Brown said one thing he enjoyed was all of the playing time he got, he also said that he enjoyed his goal. The main thing Brown was happy about was winning their game 4-2 and keeping their team’s undefeated streak intact. Brown said the reason he plays soccer is because of his family.

Brown loves playing soccer because he never knows if he’s going to win or lose, and he loves the anticipation of the games.

“There are many reasons why I like soccer. The main reason is because it brings me happiness and it’s like a story you never know what will happen next,” said Brown.