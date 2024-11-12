The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Showing Central’s Sportsmanship

Cullen Cole, Staff PhotographerNovember 12, 2024
KEEEEp-2
Cullen Cole
Two players race for the ball, trying to obtain it for a goal. The boys were very concentrated in making sure they could get the ball, and defend the ball at the same time.

Max Brown is a very important soccer player for the boys C-team soccer, playing a very big role in this soccer game scoring one of their four goals and getting an assist on another goal. Brown said one thing he enjoyed was all of the playing time he got, he also said that he enjoyed his goal. The main thing Brown was happy about was winning their game 4-2 and keeping their team’s undefeated streak intact. Brown said the reason he plays soccer is because of his family.

Brown loves playing soccer because he never knows if he’s going to win or lose, and he loves the anticipation of the games. 

“There are many reasons why I like soccer. The main reason is because it brings me happiness and it’s like a story you never know what will happen next,” said Brown. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
During the game at Francis Howell, sophomore Jackson Chartrand tackles the opposing team. Chartrand was able to stop the play and prevent the opposing team from gaining more yardage.
Ending the Season With Optimism
Junior Aiden Bellanger receives a water bottle from the water boy and takes a moment to hydrate before halftime ends. It is very important to stay hydrated during any physical activity and it is the water boy’s responsibility to fill and carry bottles to have on hand for all the players.
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
Senior Rylie Schaefermeir smiles as Dr. Suzanne Leake awards her with her senior night medal. Each senior received a medal on senior night to commemorate their experience with the team.
Missing the Memories
More in Showcase
Hall monitor Caleb Saldana stands watching as students walk through the halls. "I make sure that kids are getting to class on time and make sure nobody's vaping in the bathrooms," Saldana said. Building principals have been working with teachers to keep down the number of students in the hallway during class time.
Deck the Halls
A picture of Trump speaking on a podium with a red background slashed across it. Red represents the Republican party. Picture by Birdie Brereton
Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidency
Staff reporters try seasonal drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Blondie, Rocky Road Coldbrew, Smore's Latte, and Nightshade Energy. 7Brew releases seasonal drinks every month or so. (Photo courtesy of 7Brew)
7Brew Review
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal