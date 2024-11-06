The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Raising Fun-ds

The FHC spotlight players’ engaging Renaissance Faire performance serves a creative purpose
Byline photo of Jaxen Marsden
Jaxen Marsden, Staff ReporterNovember 6, 2024
Jaxen Marsden
The FHC Spotlight Players stand together, accepting the applause from the crowd. Afterwards, they directed the crowd to their merchandise booth.

As people dressed in medieval fashion walk through the winding dirt paths of Rotary Park in Wentzville, loud and vigorous laughter can be heard. The cause? A wild and entertaining performance put on by the FHC Spotlight Players. Junior Jaylin Hodge, one of the performers at the show, shed light on the strategy they use to keep the spotlights on in the theater department, and the dual purpose behind the performance.

“We performed an original show that our director wrote herself. It’s called ‘Medieval Mayhem,’” Hodge said. “We put on the performance so that we could draw more people towards our booth, specifically and fund the things that we do throughout the year.”

Like most clubs, the theater department is entirely self-funded, which means that it must be able to afford all its materials and the rights to every play that it puts on. This can be troublesome for a club with a sizable membership. Luckily, they have come up with a clever solution to the problem: Renaissance performances ever since the faire started on Sept. 14. 

The FHC Spotlight Players preform a scene in “Medieval Madness.” The performance encourages active participation from the audience.

Right next to the stage where they perform is a booth. This booth sold several things, among them are small, handmade crochet spiders called Richards. According to the head of the theater department, Kimberly Gueydan-Harrison, this strategy ended up raising about $31,000 dollars in profit for the theater department.

“The booth is to sell the Richards, the spiders,” Hodge said. “The profits that come from the booth go to fund all the stuff that we do for the school year for theater.” 

However, funding the theater department is not the only thing The Spotlight Players managed to do with these performances. Their performances serve to create another fun activity for the Renaissance Faire and to improve the experience of everyone going. One such person who went to the Renaissance Faire, senior Aiden Whitman, felt very positive about the performance.

“There’s not a lot of activities that really engage the audience there, but [The Spotlight Players] did a really good job with that,” Whitman said. “I thought it was great. I loved it. It was really funny. I liked how they allowed the audience to interact with them as they were performing.” 

With a funny and engaging show that also helps them put on more performances, The Spotlight Players are not just gathering funds, they’re having fun. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Discover
An entertainer performs a song about African American resilience. The Festival of Nations had many people come out to represent their heritage.
A Celebration of Nations
Mrs. Jennifer Wyss has had outdated Dell computers in her classroom for the past five years. In December, the new computers will replace the old ones.
Replacing Rubbish
Sophomore Max Layman raises both arms above his head in celebration while senior Tia Harlow waves to him from the back of the trailer. Taken after their competition, this photo captured what Harlow described as a “really happy moment.”
An Historic High Note
More in Showcase
Junior Aiden Bellanger receives a water bottle from the water boy and takes a moment to hydrate before halftime ends. It is very important to stay hydrated during any physical activity and it is the water boy’s responsibility to fill and carry bottles to have on hand for all the players.
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
Freshman Ashley Hayes jumps to serve the ball. Hayes' powerful serve was part of what set her apart from her opponents.
Freshman Phenomenon
Senior Rylie Schaefermeir smiles as Dr. Suzanne Leake awards her with her senior night medal. Each senior received a medal on senior night to commemorate their experience with the team.
Missing the Memories
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal