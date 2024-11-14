The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
Grieving Graduates

Graduating can be strenuous on several students
Ava Reyes and Lillian SeithelNovember 14, 2024
Seniors Ava Reyes and Lillian Seithel pose together in a graphic for their senior photos.

Early graduates,  Ava Reyes and Lillian Seithel, speak on their emotions of graduating early and how it differs from graduating with the rest of their senior class. The girls are thrilled to get an early start on their future careers, yet express their grief on realizing they’re growing up. They share their point of views on graduating early, hoping to bring light to the options offered to incoming seniors.

