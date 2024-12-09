A Broken Streak

Gallery • 12 Photos Layci Kenoyer As the game kicks off, the boys on the bench watch their line out on the ice. Making sure to hit the boards with their sticks when a celebration or a “good job” is needed.

Putting all their effort in that night, the boys hockey team faced Timberland Wolves on the ice. The ice hockey club still ended short with a loss on Nov. 23, with the final score being 3–1. Sophomore Matthew Grishman noted that the boys were not following the original set plans they had and had little communication, leading to their loss.

“We had a specific system for this, and we weren’t following it,” said Grishman.

From having their players in a wrong spot, their forecheck not being on point, and just playing the game with determination, this game was not a winner.

“But I think we have the chance to turn it around, because we have the talent, we have the players,” said Grishman.

The boys are hopeful they can turn the season around and get back on a winning streak. Hoping to see a win soon, their next game is this Friday, Dec. 13, taking the ice at Wentzville Ice Arena at 9 p.m.