Where They Flourish

Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefDecember 6, 2024
Lillian Seithel
Senior Mckenzie Meyers has been a cheerleader at Francis Howell Central for five years. Since childhood, she has always been passionate about the art of performing. From being a gymnast for six years to becoming a cheerleader, she finds her true element to be when she’s performing for others. Cheerleading has become an escape for Meyers, always finding comfort in her teammates. “My favorite part about being on the team is having somewhere I can go to be able to have fun with my friends and take my mind off of school,” Meyers said. Her uniform, makeup, and spirit all contribute to her emotion on the field. Cheering on game days allows her to express her true love for performing.

When a person finds an activity that they become so engrossed in that everything else turns into background noise and the outside world is forgotten, they blossom. Throughout the month of Nov., the photography staff was sent out to capture a wide variety of people in the midst of many different hobbies, sports, and jobs. The staff aimed to highlight how a person’s love and dedication to something can become so strong it consumes any spare second. 

