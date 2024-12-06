Where They Flourish

Senior Mckenzie Meyers has been a cheerleader at Francis Howell Central for five years. Since childhood, she has always been passionate about the art of performing. From being a gymnast for six years to becoming a cheerleader, she finds her true element to be when she’s performing for others. Cheerleading has become an escape for Meyers, always finding comfort in her teammates. “My favorite part about being on the team is having somewhere I can go to be able to have fun with my friends and take my mind off of school,” Meyers said. Her uniform, makeup, and spirit all contribute to her emotion on the field. Cheering on game days allows her to express her true love for performing.