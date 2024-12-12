As the holiday season comes around, stores and websites are bustling with activity and people to make sure everyone gets to experience the joy of receiving gifts. With all of the excessive spending happening, senior Rachel Blanchard and sophomore Rachael Latzel take a deep dive into sharing their opinions about the expenses of the latest seasonal items and trends.
Christmas Consumerism
Talking spending around the holidays
Rachael Latzel and Rachel Blanchard • December 12, 2024
0
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.