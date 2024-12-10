The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

“Tok-”ing about Books

The Good, the Bad, and the Bookish
Byline photo of Jaxen Marsden
Jaxen Marsden, Staff ReporterDecember 10, 2024
Ava Reyes
A stack of BookTok recommended books. These are commonplace in most bookstores.

TikTok is a platform for a ton of communities. Just about anything that anyone could be interested in has a community on TikTok, and while this is obviously a great thing, a certain community has been the center of online criticism and concern as of late. “BookTok,” a community of lively literature lovers, is a large community on TikTok, and a larger topic of controversy amongst people online. 

A main concern for many people is the type of writing that BookTok’s algorithm pushes. Readers of BookTok are often presented with works that have questionable material. A common occurrence in a lot of the books that people showcase on BookTok is smut, or written pornography. Many BookTok creators will display a “spiciness meter” to encourage people to read some of these books.

The “spicy romance” section at Barnes and Noble. These books are commonly recommended on BookTok. (Ava Reyes)

On paper, nothing is really wrong with this, however, a problem arises when the content of these books isn’t entirely obvious, as AP Literature teacher Sara LaRue points out.

“I don’t always think that some people want to read that, and so they’re not always expecting it,” LaRue said. “I do think people need to be aware if there is some sort of content in there that they might not want to read. That should not be hidden from them until they get to that part of the book.”

This is an especially pressing issue because of the audience that TikTok has. The main user base of the platform are kids, teens and young adults — people who really shouldn’t be exposed to this type of content, especially with how graphic the depictions of sexual content can be.

Another common criticism about BookTok from people who are invested in literature is that it turns the love of books into an aesthetic. Some believe that many people who use BookTok only read, (or pretend to read in some cases), to make themselves look or seem more interesting or smart, when in reality they don’t really care for books or reading at all. However, as LaRue points out, that isn’t necessarily the worst thing ever.

“I think if it’s getting people to read… I don’t necessarily see that as a bad thing,” LaRue said. “I don’t think the perception that is tied to a reader matters. If you’re reading at the end of the day, you’re still going through the reading.”

BookTok isn’t a completely negative thing. In fact, BookTok inspires a lot of people to become active readers and to get engaged with literature in a day and age where many people don’t read anymore. Librarian Cassi Flores has seen the effects that this has had on the students here.

“Sometimes I’ll get people who ask me about a book that they want to read. I’ll be like, ‘Where’d you hear about this?’ They’re like, ‘Oh, on Tiktok,’” Flores said. “So I think it is really exciting to be able to advertise…in a unique way and really get people [to] want to read.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Discover
Preparing for an electronic timed-write essay, Chromebooks line the desks in Ms. Laurie Fay's room. This school year, the majority of AP test are online and teachers have adjusted by switching from paper exam practice to digital practice.
Standardization of Digital AP Exams causes Objection and Concern
Hall monitor Caleb Saldana stands watching as students walk through the halls. "I make sure that kids are getting to class on time and make sure nobody's vaping in the bathrooms," Saldana said. Building principals have been working with teachers to keep down the number of students in the hallway during class time.
Deck the Halls
A picture of Trump speaking on a podium with a red background slashed across it. Red represents the Republican party. Picture by Birdie Brereton
Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidency
More in Showcase
A student compares their hand to one of the anatomy skeletons'. Beauty standards have been known to go to dramatic extremes—sometimes to an unrealistic and dangerous extent.
Eating Up Enablement
As the game kicks off, the boys on the bench watch their line out on the ice. Making sure to hit the boards with their sticks when a celebration or a “good job” is needed.
A Broken Streak
Senior Mckenzie Meyers has been a cheerleader at Francis Howell Central for five years. Since childhood, she has always been passionate about the art of performing. From being a gymnast for six years to becoming a cheerleader, she finds her true element to be when she’s performing for others. Cheerleading has become an escape for Meyers, always finding comfort in her teammates. “My favorite part about being on the team is having somewhere I can go to be able to have fun with my friends and take my mind off of school,” Meyers said. Her uniform, makeup, and spirit all contribute to her emotion on the field. Cheering on game days allows her to express her true love for performing.
Where They Flourish
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal