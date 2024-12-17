The online home of the Central Focus

Arete’s Annual Breakfast

Byline photo of Audrey Webb
Audrey Webb, Staff Photographer December 17, 2024
Juniors Luke Stallings and Ryan Latta laugh at a joke made by a friend at the table. The three had lots of fun spending time with one another during the breakfast and laughed together during the event.

Each year, the Arete committee holds numerous events for the students who uphold one of the four pillars that are required: Academic Excellence, Athletic Sportsmanship, Extracurricular Activities, and Community Service. The committee works hard to provide a fun and stress free environment for the hardworking students. Senior and committee member Allison Wickenhauser speaks on the best things about the events Arete holds.

“I get to hang out with my friends during school without the stress of schoolwork for a few hours,” Wickenhauser says. 

The next Arete event, Field Day, will be held during the springtime, outdoors where students can hangout with friends, play sports, and even have some fun at bounce houses. The committee continues to work hard and put in the effort to provide just a small escape for FHC’s hardworking students. 

