Practice Makes Perfect

Gallery • 11 Photos Madi Scott During his first match of the day, senior Owen McCracken winces in pain as his opponent lays on his leg. McCracken was able to flip his opponent on his back, freeing his leg and pinning his opponent down.

As the season starts back up, the varsity boys wrestling team competes in many tournaments to prepare for state. On Dec. 7 they had their first meet of the 2024-2025 season at Fort Zumwalt North High School. This meet was a way for the coaches to see what needed to be improved along with helping the boys with additional skills so they can improve and keep practicing for state. After his long day of many matches, senior Owen McCracken reflects on the things that he can do moving forward to prepare for state.

“I really think that working hard to build team bonds while working hard myself will really help me make it to state this year and hopefully place this year,” McCracken states.

McCracken continues to keep a positive attitude for not only himself and his team but for his coaches as well. As the boys varsity wrestling team continues to compete and practice they are sure to make state this year and have another great season.





