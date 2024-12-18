The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Practice Makes Perfect

Byline photo of Madi Scott
Madi Scott, Staff PhotographerDecember 18, 2024
IMG_1727
Madi Scott
During his first match of the day, senior Owen McCracken winces in pain as his opponent lays on his leg. McCracken was able to flip his opponent on his back, freeing his leg and pinning his opponent down.

As the season starts back up, the varsity boys wrestling team competes in many tournaments to prepare for state. On Dec. 7 they had their first meet of the 2024-2025 season at Fort Zumwalt North High School. This meet was a way for the coaches to see what needed to be improved along with helping the boys with additional skills so they can improve and keep practicing for state. After his long day of many matches, senior Owen McCracken reflects on the things that he can do moving forward to prepare for state.

“I really think that working hard to build team bonds while working hard myself will really help me make it to state this year and hopefully place this year,” McCracken states.

McCracken continues to keep a positive attitude for not only himself and his team but for his coaches as well. As the boys varsity wrestling team continues to compete and practice they are sure to make state this year and have another great season.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Juniors Luke Stallings and Ryan Latta laugh at a joke made by a friend at the table. The three had lots of fun spending time with one another during the breakfast and laughed together during the event.
Arete's Annual Breakfast
Senior Morgan Davis sips from her water bottle and concentrates on Coach Hayley Leake’s pep talk during a time-out. The team played aggressively, taking a victory of 63-20.
A Triumphant Takeover
Sophomore Vika Anderson swims backstroke propelling herself quickly down the pool. In addition to swimming, Anderson is a part of the school band and dances with The STL Ballet Company.
In The Fast Lane
More in Showcase
Senior Skylar Pearson prepares frosting in a mixing bowl. Her semester-long culinary arts class gives her hands-on experience with kitchen skills.
Lacking Life Skills
Allen sits on the floor with her arms around her legs. The imagery behind the hands represents being touched in a nonconsensual manner.
I am a Statistic
Brayden Mick looks to Chloe Biondo in shock as the gurney breaks underneath Brayden Kerchner. After successfully failing to pick Kerchner up, Mick and Biondo awkwardly exit the stage and leave Kerchner behind on the ground.
Crew Chaos
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal