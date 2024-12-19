The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Falling Short

Byline photo of Mallory Davie
Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerDecember 19, 2024
1
Mallory Davie
Senior Jacob Haas slams his opponent into the boards, attempting to win the puck back. While fighting for the puck, the play got out of hand which resulted in a fight between the two players.

After the tragic passing of a fellow Saint Louis hockey player, Colin Brown, the Francis Howell Central Spartans and the Francis Howell Vikings came together in civil nature to honor their fallen acquaintance. The two teams formed a circle, alternating Vikings and Spartans, to have a 72 second moment of silence, as Brown’s number for Christian Brothers College High School was 72. Another way they commemorate Brown is by having a sticker reading “3 strong” in dedication for his Affton club team number. The Spartans were crushed by the Francis Howell Vikings 7-3 on Nov. 27 at the Maryville University Ice Rink. Junior Dimitry Babey recounts how the team performed before and during the game.

“The team really came together to be respectful for the tribute to Colin,” Babey said. “This wasn’t our best game but we tried our best and that’s all that matters.”

The Spartan hockey team goes against Liberty High School once again, Dec. 20 at Wentzville Ice Arena at 7:15 p.m. 



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
During his first match of the day, senior Owen McCracken winces in pain as his opponent lays on his leg. McCracken was able to flip his opponent on his back, freeing his leg and pinning his opponent down.
Practice Makes Perfect
Juniors Luke Stallings and Ryan Latta laugh at a joke made by a friend at the table. The three had lots of fun spending time with one another during the breakfast and laughed together during the event.
Arete's Annual Breakfast
Senior Morgan Davis sips from her water bottle and concentrates on Coach Hayley Leake’s pep talk during a time-out. The team played aggressively, taking a victory of 63-20.
A Triumphant Takeover
More in Showcase
Creative Block
Creative Block
Senior Skylar Pearson prepares frosting in a mixing bowl. Her semester-long culinary arts class gives her hands-on experience with kitchen skills.
Lacking Life Skills
Allen sits on the floor with her arms around her legs. The imagery behind the hands represents being touched in a nonconsensual manner.
I am a Statistic
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal