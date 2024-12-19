Falling Short

Gallery • 10 Photos Mallory Davie Senior Jacob Haas slams his opponent into the boards, attempting to win the puck back. While fighting for the puck, the play got out of hand which resulted in a fight between the two players.

After the tragic passing of a fellow Saint Louis hockey player, Colin Brown, the Francis Howell Central Spartans and the Francis Howell Vikings came together in civil nature to honor their fallen acquaintance. The two teams formed a circle, alternating Vikings and Spartans, to have a 72 second moment of silence, as Brown’s number for Christian Brothers College High School was 72. Another way they commemorate Brown is by having a sticker reading “3 strong” in dedication for his Affton club team number. The Spartans were crushed by the Francis Howell Vikings 7-3 on Nov. 27 at the Maryville University Ice Rink. Junior Dimitry Babey recounts how the team performed before and during the game.

“The team really came together to be respectful for the tribute to Colin,” Babey said. “This wasn’t our best game but we tried our best and that’s all that matters.”

The Spartan hockey team goes against Liberty High School once again, Dec. 20 at Wentzville Ice Arena at 7:15 p.m.





