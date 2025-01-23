The online home of the Central Focus

The Right Way to Review

Byline photo of Kamryn Twitty
Kamryn Twitty, Staff PhotographerJanuary 23, 2025
IMG_0242
Kamryn Twitty
To allow the question cards to fit into her quiz box, sophomore Estefany Alvarez cuts them uniformly. Each student was supplied with an assortment of card colors to choose from, along with the materials needed to make a well-rounded game for their final.

As the first semester of AP World History wrapped up, Dr. Jane Kelley’s classes were tasked with teaming up with classmates to create their final. Each team was to assemble a well-rounded overview of the content covered, in the form of a quiz card game.  Students utilized resources such as unit books to create quiz questions that were not only accurate but interesting. While other classrooms were preparing for their final exams preceding winter break, students in AP World History created brand new quiz games with their own questions, boxes, and themes. Kelley believes that the objective of crafting an educational quiz game has led to better results for students than a typical final exam. 

“I find that students do enjoy the final because they’re able to kind of create an example of their learning. And because they have a lot more control over the results than, say, with a test,” Kelley said. 

With the first semester being complete, students who have completed their AP World History final have the ability to look back at the content they learned throughout the year in a meaningful way with a visual representation of their knowledge. 

 

