Revisiting Our Vision

Rachel Blanchard Dr. Suzanne Leake waits at the front of the room to greet students as they arrive. Once all students are seated, Leake will give a welcoming statement.

“Our mission is to prepare students to be productive and responsible members of a democratic society by promoting excellence through academic achievement,” reads Francis Howell Central’s mission statement. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, select students met in the learning commons during seminar to reform the original statement and craft what is now up on the website. One of these students, junior Anshdeep Thind, comments on the necessity of this change.

“The previous [one], it was really broad, and it could be put for any school,” Thind said. “So making sure that it showed who we are as FHC was kind of [an] important change.”

This statement was in need of modernization, as it has not been changed in over a decade. Students and teachers worked together to ensure that the new vision statement represented both the school and its people, while remaining concise and keeping the spirit of the original.





