The Silent Game

An athlete’s mental health is a common topic today throughout sports. A group of Spartan athletes discuss how they balance their sports and school work on top of their mental health while their coaches weigh in on how they make sure to support their athletes.. Statistics show that in every 2 in 5 girls and 1 in 5 boys feel overwhelmed balancing everything in their life with sports being their main focus. This is explored further within the video, relating to FHC students, coaches, and the school’s environment surrounding sports and mental health.





