An athlete’s mental health is a common topic today throughout sports. A group of Spartan athletes discuss how they balance their sports and school work on top of their mental health while their coaches weigh in on how they make sure to support their athletes.. Statistics show that in every 2 in 5 girls and 1 in 5 boys feel overwhelmed balancing everything in their life with sports being their main focus. This is explored further within the video, relating to FHC students, coaches, and the school’s environment surrounding sports and mental health.
The Silent Game
Amelia Raziq and Izzy Dunlap • February 13, 2025
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.