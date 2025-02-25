The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

A Fun-Filled Winter Tradition

Byline photo of Audrey Webb
Audrey Webb, Staff PhotographerFebruary 25, 2025

 

IMG_0001-Enhanced-NR
Audrey Webb
When playing a game where students have to finish lyrics to popular songs, senior Caroline Kraft guesses the next few words as senior Reese McDevitt confirms if Kraft is correct. Kraft was able to correctly guess the lyrics and gain a point for her and her partner.

Each year, students get excited about each pep assembly and the unique events or competitions that have become a sort of tradition. Repeating events of the winter pep assembly like the student and teacher basketball game as well as the cheerleader and teacher dances, gather immense applause and excitement from the school. Senior Luke Paulus shares his perspective on whether he prefers participating in the assembly, or watching from the sidelines. 

“Depending on what the activity is, I think it’s generally more fun to participate” Paulus said. “I had a lot more fun getting involved with and competing in the pep assembly than I usually do just watching them.” 

Although The students did not beat the staff in this year’s basketball game, everyone just enjoyed playing the game for fun. Not only did the students enjoy this game, but also either participating in all of the other activities the pep assembly held, or cheering for said activities. The tradition of the event is truly a fun one and gives students a much needed break from the usual everyday schedule. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Winter Sports
Pink Out's Privation
Pink Out's Privation
Head Coach John Varner looks down at his notebook before telling his team what play he wants them to run. Varner then broke the huddle and sent his team out back on the court.
The Trojan Take Down
To start off the teacher versus student basketball game during the pep assembly on, Coach Andrew Carter and senior Andrew Martin jump up to compete for the ball. Martin was able to swat the ball to his teammate first which allowed the students to start on offense.
A Culture Made by Community
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal