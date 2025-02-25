A Fun-Filled Winter Tradition

Gallery • 11 Photos Audrey Webb When playing a game where students have to finish lyrics to popular songs, senior Caroline Kraft guesses the next few words as senior Reese McDevitt confirms if Kraft is correct. Kraft was able to correctly guess the lyrics and gain a point for her and her partner.

Each year, students get excited about each pep assembly and the unique events or competitions that have become a sort of tradition. Repeating events of the winter pep assembly like the student and teacher basketball game as well as the cheerleader and teacher dances, gather immense applause and excitement from the school. Senior Luke Paulus shares his perspective on whether he prefers participating in the assembly, or watching from the sidelines.

“Depending on what the activity is, I think it’s generally more fun to participate” Paulus said. “I had a lot more fun getting involved with and competing in the pep assembly than I usually do just watching them.”

Although The students did not beat the staff in this year’s basketball game, everyone just enjoyed playing the game for fun. Not only did the students enjoy this game, but also either participating in all of the other activities the pep assembly held, or cheering for said activities. The tradition of the event is truly a fun one and gives students a much needed break from the usual everyday schedule.