Inhale, Exhale

No longer does it appear that teens are trying to emulate the mysterious smoker looks of John Travolta and Al Pacino; rather, the current youth are looking towards a different vice: vaping. There’s a noticeable trend, especially in the United States, where teenagers are looking down upon the traditional cigarette, and opting for the more technologically advanced, more customary, e-cigarette, also known as a vape. Teens have gone from smoking carelessly on public school grounds to secluding themselves in bathroom stalls, all for the short-term pleasure of puffing a hasty breath of raspberry-ice-flavored nicotine.

Smoking is, of course, discouraged among people per American cultural standards. This curates questions revolving around what exactly has moved the youth away from the cigarette and towards its modern counterpart. Having seen smoking culture evolve over her years in the education field, AP World History teacher Dr. Jane Kelly has noticed how this generation of teens switched from tobacco to what can be described as “flavored air”.

“The culture is completely different now from what it was even 30 years ago. When I first started teaching, kids would smoke cigarettes in the bathrooms, but they don’t do that anymore. They clearly smoke vapes instead.” Dr. Kelly said. “For the longest time, the association with cigarettes is that you were kind of rebellious and cool. People were always smoking in Quentin Tarantino movies.”

During the 60s, there was this eruption of a counterculture which aimed to combat societal norms that were meant to restrict teenagers. Drugs like nicotine became more widely abused by the youth. Cigarettes, specifically, were the ultimate accessory to deem one a rebel. This is why films such as Grease depict rebellious teen cliques as almost always having a cigarette at hand — which is not too far from the actual history itself, really. Though, of course, the promotion of such a harmful activity came with its consequences.