Their Right to Artistry

Byline photo of Madi Scott
Madi Scott, Staff PhotographerMarch 31, 2025
Sophomores Gabby Bess and Jocelyn Haider laugh together as they finish their workshop. Ashley Runge makes the students do workshops before jumping into the project so they can get used to the different types of paints and mediums.

Painting I and II teaches students various different painting styles along with ways on how to do them. Since there are so many different ways of painting, Ashley Runge splits up her units and teaches them one medium at a time. At the end of the unit, she will allow her students to choose what medium they want to use or even mix mediums to create whatever painting they would like. 

“We keep the themes pretty general so you can have more creative freedom to do whatever you want as long as it’s within the appropriate terms for school,” Runge said.

This class is a great fit for those who want to have a more student-led class and be able to explore their creative freedom within their art projects.



