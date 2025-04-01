The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
Counting Down From a Fresh Start

Izzy Dunlap, Staff PhotographerApril 1, 2025
Izzy Dunlap
Ms. Klasing walked over to a group of students, she talked the kids through on how to solve a problem they were stuck on. Klasing then gave the go-ahead for the students to continue to the next problem.

Being a new teacher and especially a young teacher isn’t for the weak. When it comes to being someone with the title of an “emerging educator,” FHC’s newest Algebra I and Geometry teacher, Olivia Klasing, takes that title and teaches like she has been for years. During class on Mar. 14, Ms. Klasing walked around her class as the Algebra I students solved problems regarding the greatest common factor. Klasing thinks the environment at FHC and specifically in the math department has made her first year an amazing experience. 

“My favorite moment has been building relationships with both the students and other staff members in and out of the math department,” Klasing stated. “Being part of the community that FHC offers has made this first year incredible!”

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

