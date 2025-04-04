Shaping Students’ Lives

Gallery • 10 Photos Rachael Latzel As some students require extra assistance, Mrs. Davis works with freshman Elijah Oliver-Cain to help further their technique. Oliver-Cain is attaching a coil to the top of their coil pot by mending it to the layer below.

When students think of school, they often overlook the important role of teachers. Many people have the objective of simply making it through the day, but don’t think of the effort teachers put into planning out projects and taking care of their students. Striving to give her students a comforting and welcoming environment, Mrs. Shannon Davis has been an art teacher for 17 years. She only recently started teaching high school students, while before she moved schools, she taught elementary kids. Despite her student audience, Davis’ goal as a teacher remains the same.

“I wanted to make a difference in students’ lives,” Davis said. “I just wanted to be a positive, stable figure for them.”

It is common for students to only take art classes because they are required, but art can provide a unique way of thinking that allows people to think beyond only mathematically and scientifically. Many students often begin to dread school as the school year draws closer to the end, but it is important to recognize the dedication teachers put into their jobs as well.