Upperclassmen showed up dressed in their best for the 2024-25 prom at Old Hickory Country Club on April 11. Due to larger class sizes, only sophomores, juniors and seniors were allowed to attend with the event selling out. Seniors Audrey Webb and Colin Nichols were voted the winners of prom royalty.
A Night Under the Stars
April 15, 2025
0
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.