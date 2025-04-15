The online home of the Central Focus

A Night Under the Stars

April 15, 2025

Upperclassmen showed up dressed in their best for the 2024-25 prom at Old Hickory Country Club on April 11. Due to larger class sizes, only sophomores, juniors and seniors were allowed to attend with the event selling out. Seniors Audrey Webb and Colin Nichols were voted the winners of prom royalty.

