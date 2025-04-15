Drawn to the Fine Arts Fun

Gallery • 16 Photos Caroline Kraft While surrounded by a group of students, Mrs. Michelle McCune listens to a suggestion by another teacher. After they made a decision on how to set up the hallway artwork they instructed the students how to finish setting it up.

Despite inclement weather the day of the Fine Arts Festival, the National Art Honor Society forged ahead and ran another successful Festival for the community. Throughout the evening a multitude of different art forms were appreciated by the FHC community. With performances from the upcoming play “Twelfth Night,” choir and the jazz band, there was a variety of performances to enjoy while working at activity stations, walking around admiring work or to simply watch. Many members of NAHS and the performers made sure to keep a lively atmosphere inside and not let the poor weather outside dampen the mood. One member of NAHS, junior Olivia Dalton, speaks on the NAHS’s impact and the school’s art community.

“I wanted to find an art community within the school to help me with my art goals and I think the [NAHS] students, we all work well and help each other,” Dalton said. “If one table needs something, we can go to another group and ask for something, and they would be willing to help us. We just all coordinate and work together really well.”