The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Drawn to the Fine Arts Fun

Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefApril 15, 2025
7S9A3453
Caroline Kraft
While surrounded by a group of students, Mrs. Michelle McCune listens to a suggestion by another teacher. After they made a decision on how to set up the hallway artwork they instructed the students how to finish setting it up.

Despite inclement weather the day of the Fine Arts Festival, the National Art Honor Society forged ahead and ran another successful Festival for the community. Throughout the evening a multitude of different art forms were appreciated by the FHC community. With performances from the upcoming play “Twelfth Night,” choir and the jazz band, there was a variety of performances to enjoy while working at activity stations, walking around admiring work or to simply watch.  Many members of NAHS and the performers made sure to keep a lively atmosphere inside and not let the poor weather outside dampen the mood. One member of NAHS, junior Olivia Dalton, speaks on the NAHS’s impact and the school’s art community.

“I wanted to find an art community within the school to help me with my art goals and I think the [NAHS] students, we all work well and help each other,” Dalton said. “If one table needs something, we can go to another group and ask for something, and they would be willing to help us. We just all coordinate and work together really well.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Beginning the first boys' relay of the day, sophomore Will Bradley blasts off the block, trying to get ahead of the other racers. Bradley started in lane one and, because lane one is shorter than the other lanes, started further back than the other racers.
Running to Remember
Senior Thomas Masterson watches the ball after he pitches it during his warm up before the inning starts. Pitchers have to warm up before each inning to keep their arm fresh for the rest of the time they pitch.
Falling Forward
Ruled by the sun, Leo's are known to be very confident. While doing her makeup, senior Dani Jansen smiles into the mirror, highlighting her confidence and positive personality.
When Stars Align
More in Showcase
A Night Under the Stars
A Night Under the Stars
While speaking about the next duties, Michael Donahay and Rick Griesenauer, they each plan to work on, two custodians stop to formalize a plan. By knowing what each of their coworkers are working on, they can each work together to clean the different areas of the school more efficiently.
Unsung Heroes
A teenager looks at his phone, taken aback by the violent content. Social media is one contributing factor to youth desensitization to violence.
A Violent Shift
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal