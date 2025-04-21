The online home of the Central Focus

Springing Toward the End

Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefApril 21, 2025
After senior Makenzie Solis’s successful rendition of a song containing the required word for the round, senior McKenzie Schweitzer moves to congratulate Solis. As Solis and Schweitzer high-fived, sophomore Sarah Turner watched and laughed at their antics.

As a symbol of the end to come, the spring pep assembly was held earlier this month on the morning of prom, April 11.  Every year, the school hosts three assemblies in three different seasons. With school coming closer to a close, students are in the long haul until AP exams, finals and other end-of-the-school events. The pep assembly consisted of different performances, games and awards. As a representative of choir during the singing competition alongside seniors Makenzie Solis and McKenzie Schweitzer, sophomore Sarah Turner elaborates on how it felt to participate with her older friends. 

“They’re just really my mentors and I really look up to them so I wanted to be a part of that. I really like the choir community because we all get along very well and it has become my family,” Turner said. “They’re leaving me but I know that they’re gonna do some great things in college.”

