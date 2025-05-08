The online home of the Central Focus

Don’t Rain on Their Parade

Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefMay 8, 2025
Before students arrived for Arete Field Day on May 2, Ms. Laurie Fay, Ms Amy Zykan and Ms. Roxanne Fetsch set up Chromebook stations for the committee members. Each station was labeled with a grade, and the committee member working was tasked with scanning students into Field Day.

On the afternoon of May 2, the Arete committee hosted their long anticipated Field Day. Despite light rains and a constant cover of clouds, the enthusiasm surrounding and during the event was not able to be dampened. With many fun activities like an obstacle course, inflatable foosball court, spike ball nets and so much more, the afternoon could be counted as a success for the Arete committee sponsors and members in charge. One participant, senior Essence Sebree talks about her thoughts when she and her friends started dancing together on the field.

“[My friends and I] were just walking across the field and then just saw them dancing, so we went over there and hyped each other up,” Sebree said. “Then they were like, ‘Come on your turn, your turn, your turn,’ and I didn’t know how to do the dance they were doing, but I did it anyway and they got hecka happy and it was so funny.”

As one of the final major events of the year, the Arete committee hoped to create a positive and lasting memory for everyone involved as the end approaches fast.

