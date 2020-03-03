Celebrating Black History
To rap up Black History month, FHC students got the chance to participate in a Black History month assembly on Feb. 28. Students and staff were able to listen to a poet and a motivational speaker as well as see performances from our own Choir and Step Dance Team. Elizabeth Dailey-LeFlore holds a big part on the Step Dance Team.
“I have been doing step dance for the majority of my life,” Dailey-LeFlore says, “The whole assembly gave me joy to know that I can inspire others at school and in society.”
Even though Black History month is over, the differences and accomplishments of all people should be celebrated all year round.
