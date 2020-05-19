Humans of Cottleville: Bailey Schmidt

“I have always loved makeup, it has just always been a part of my life. I started my makeup account in 2017 to post fun videos of the looks I created. It wasn’t until a few of my videos blew up that I really took it seriously. I have thought about taking my love for cosmetology and going to school for it but I’m just not quite sure yet. Everyone in my life is so supportive about my hobbie and it makes me want to keep doing it” – Bailey Schmidt (@bailmakeup)