Through Blood and Sweat

Going into their game on Thursday, Sept. 17, Varsity Boys Soccer team had their hearts set on a victory in their second conference game against Holt. After losing their winning streak to a hard fought game against Francis Howell, junior Luke Cummings thought the team came determined and ready to prove themselves once again.

“We weren’t going to let anything get in the way at Holt,” Cummings said. “We came prepared and enthusiastic… One loss isn’t going to change our mindset for the season, we have one goal, and the boys will go through sweat and blood to achieve it.”

Hoping to keep the new winning streak alive, the Spartans will be playing an away game against Liberty High School on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 pm.